Citizens Jmp Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 754,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,366,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,455,000 after buying an additional 188,886 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after acquiring an additional 240,544 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 89.5% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,364,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,579 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Pitney Bowes

Here are the key news stories impacting Pitney Bowes this week:

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.