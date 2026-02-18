Short Interest in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Drops By 14.9%

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,789,956 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 12,673,766 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,429,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,429,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
HF Sinclair News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger margins — HF Sinclair reported adjusted EPS of $1.20 and management cited higher refining margins and favorable regulatory benefits; the print topped estimates and was highlighted across outlets as a meaningful operational recovery. HF Sinclair (DINO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and cash generation — The company announced a regular cash dividend and reported strong adjusted EBITDA/free?cash metrics cited by analysts, supporting income investors. HF Sinclair Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Unaudited Full?Year Results and Announces Regular Cash Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Branded retail growth — HF Sinclair formed a 50/50 JV (Green Trail Fuels) to add 30 retail sites, expanding its branded marketing footprint and securing refinery outlets in the region. HF Sinclair Accelerates Branded Marketing Growth with Joint Venture
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed GAAP vs. adjusted results — While adjusted metrics beat, GAAP reported a small net loss on the quarter and revenue was down slightly year?over?year, leaving some nuance in the headline beat. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: CEO voluntary leave and board change — CEO Tim Go took a voluntary leave; the Board appointed the Chair as acting lead, creating near?term leadership uncertainty. HF Sinclair Announces Voluntary Leave by CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Audit committee review / governance overhang — Reports note an internal audit?committee review of disclosure processes and broader management turmoil, which analysts say is creating a material overhang on valuation despite operational strength. Management Turmoil Creates An Overhang
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law?firm investigations / potential securities litigation — At least two firms have launched investigations into possible securities?law violations, increasing legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Howard G. Smith Investigation Block & Leviton Investigation Alert
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HF Sinclair Stock Down 10.8%
NYSE:DINO traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,101. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About HF Sinclair
HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.
The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.
