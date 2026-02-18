Short Interest in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Drops By 14.9%

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,789,956 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 12,673,766 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,429,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,429,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 10.8%

NYSE:DINO traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,101. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

