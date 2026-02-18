YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,867.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 8.1% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YQQQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

