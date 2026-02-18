YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2,867.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 8.1% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YQQQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.19.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
