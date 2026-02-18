Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $13.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of GPN traded up $11.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,574,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $107.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,397.58. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 242.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.