Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 3.7% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 458,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,421. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

