Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,642 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $14,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,953,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,995. This represents a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 22,057 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,313.50.

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 319 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 13,577 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $74,673.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 78 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 924 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.60. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.15 million. Research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLHC. Zacks Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

