Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director Buys $43,729.83 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann acquired 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $43,729.83. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,915,539 shares in the company, valued at $78,264,414.63. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 49,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 15,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.