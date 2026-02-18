YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3392 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
