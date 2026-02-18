YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3392 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

