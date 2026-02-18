2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT) Declares Dividend of $0.00

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

2x XRP ETF Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of 2x XRP ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,098. 2x XRP ETF has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

About 2x XRP ETF

Volatility Shares Trust – 2x XRP ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

