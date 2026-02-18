2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT) Declares Dividend of $0.00

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.
2x XRP ETF Stock Down 9.4%
Shares of 2x XRP ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,098. 2x XRP ETF has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
About 2x XRP ETF
