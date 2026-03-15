CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 36,251 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $156,482.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,280.81. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $594,993.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,895.93. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 251,626 shares of company stock worth $12,527,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Century Aluminum Company has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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