Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.