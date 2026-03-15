Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 245.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,079,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,657 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 184,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,493,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,565,000 after buying an additional 58,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2%
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Marvell Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company expanded its 1.6T optical DSP platform and will showcase an end-to-end AI data?center connectivity portfolio at OFC 2026 — concrete product-led progress that supports revenue growth in data center interconnect. Marvell Ushers In the 1.6T Era (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced a broad “full?stack” connectivity portfolio and new high?speed data?center chips to relieve AI data traffic bottlenecks — product roadmap directly addresses hyperscale AI demand. Marvell to Showcase End-to-End Connectivity at OFC 2026 (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel highlights the Marvell–Mojo Vision partnership as a strategic move into micro?LED optics that could seed a new competitive front and incremental revenue streams in optical modules/optics. Stifel: Marvell, Mojo Vision partnership sets up micro-LED optics battle (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst coverage and award?grade analyst notes (TipRanks/Buy ratings, Cramer praise) are lifting sentiment — analysts point to sizeable optical/connectivity upside and data?center momentum following a stronger?than?expected quarter. Marvell’s Optics Ambitions Set for ‘Pockets of Upside’ (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary pieces argue massive AI infrastructure growth beyond GPUs could boost Marvell’s TAM (connectivity, interconnect, switching), reinforcing a multi?quarter growth story. Prediction: Massive AI Infrastructure Growth Could Send Marvell Higher (The Motley Fool)
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was observed after Marvell’s strong outlook — shows heightened trader interest but not a direct directional read on fundamentals. Marvell Technology’s Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces and screens are asking whether recent gains leave MRVL fairly priced — valuation debate could cap near?term upside even as fundamentals improve. Is Marvell Fairly Priced After Strong Recent Share Price Performance (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that guidance and forward commentary contain softer or “modest” elements under the surface of good top?line growth — a note that could prompt profit?taking if execution disappoints. Marvell: The Guidance Sounds Great Until You Look Under The Hood (Seeking Alpha)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Zacks Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
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