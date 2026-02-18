Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 38% – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price fell 38% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.71. 5,601,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,637,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 38.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$944.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.53.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

