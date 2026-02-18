Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.607-4.823 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 4,458,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. State Street Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,516,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,886,000 after buying an additional 1,693,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,572,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after purchasing an additional 495,080 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,071,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,044,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 1,554,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.