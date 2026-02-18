Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 3.3%
Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 6,428,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,580. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30.
Omnicom Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.
- Positive Sentiment: Board-approved $5 billion share repurchase program and immediate $2.5 billion accelerated share repurchase execution — big capital-return move that reduces float, supports EPS and is a clear near-term catalyst for the stock. Omnicom Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Entry into $2.5 Billion of Accelerated Share Repurchase Arrangements
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 top line beat — Omnicom reported ~ $5.5B revenue for Q4, above expectations, signaling demand momentum driven by acquisitions and digital/AI services. Revenue strength is supporting the stock despite mixed headline earnings metrics. Omnicom Group’s (NYSE:OMC) Q4 CY2025: Beats On Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Forrester leadership recognition highlights Omnicom’s competitive positioning in digital/consulting capabilities (Omni+/Credera), supporting longer-term revenue mix improvement and investor confidence. Omnicom’s Forrester Leader Status Contrasts With Recent Share Price Weakness
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying in Q4 (major increases by Vanguard, BlackRock, State Street and others) suggests pension/fund support and reduced float volatility. This institutional accumulation is a constructive backdrop for the stock. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst coverage: recent notes probe valuation upside given leadership and strategic moves; price targets vary widely, so investor conviction is mixed. Useful context for longer-term investors but not an immediate catalyst. A Look At Omnicom Group’s (OMC) Valuation As Forrester Leadership And Credera Changes Draw Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and income appeal: Omnicom remains a high-yield, cash-generative name that income-focused investors are watching; that supports longer-term demand but doesn’t eliminate near-term volatility. High Yield Revival: 3 Cash-Rich Dividend Payers on Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Accounting/earnings noise: Q4 showed large non?GAAP/GAAP swings and notable charges — third?party reports highlight a wide adjusted loss and sizable operating/GAAP losses driven by one?time items, which creates headline risk and investor confusion. That uncertainty tempers enthusiasm despite the buyback and revenue beat. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash and balance-sheet items weakened vs. prior year (lower cash from operations, sizable liabilities); the stock also trades below its intermediate moving averages, reflecting recent price weakness that could limit near-term upside until clarity improves. Omnicom Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.
The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.
