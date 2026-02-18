Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 3.3%

Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 6,428,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,580. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

