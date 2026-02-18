Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 16.78%.
Safe Bulkers Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 842,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.
Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.
