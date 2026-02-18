Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Omnicom Group’s conference call:

The company closed the acquisition of Interpublic and has launched a unified operating model and next?generation Omni platform (integrating Acxiom Real ID and Flywheel Commerce Cloud), with a retained portfolio generating $23.1 billion of revenue and strong liquidity (cash and short?term investments of $6.9 billion plus a $3.5 billion undrawn revolver).

NYSE OMC traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. 6,430,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,891,000 after buying an additional 6,813,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,820,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

