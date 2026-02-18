Analyzing Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) and Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and Riskgeorge In’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 6.82% 10.15% 5.24% Riskgeorge In 35.71% 14.41% 12.77%

Volatility & Risk

Nidec has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskgeorge In has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Riskgeorge In shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nidec and Riskgeorge In”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.12 billion 2.10 $1.11 billion $0.26 14.50 Riskgeorge In $22.54 million 3.83 $7.13 million $1.70 10.38

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Riskgeorge In. Riskgeorge In is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nidec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nidec and Riskgeorge In, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 2 0 0 2.00 Riskgeorge In 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Nidec pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Riskgeorge In pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Nidec pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riskgeorge In pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Nidec beats Riskgeorge In on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

About Riskgeorge In

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

