Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 10.1% – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.07. 109,536,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 101,659,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONDS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

