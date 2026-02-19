Stem (NYSE:STEM) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Critical Review

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem 62.20% N/A -21.71% BigBear.ai -274.70% -26.11% -12.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $144.58 million 0.65 -$854.01 million ($13.63) -0.83 BigBear.ai $158.24 million 11.32 -$295.55 million ($1.42) -2.89

This table compares Stem and BigBear.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BigBear.ai has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stem and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 2 4 0 0 1.67 BigBear.ai 1 2 1 0 2.00

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.27%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Stem on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

