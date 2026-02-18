GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GD Culture Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GD Culture Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 351,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.84. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

