Julie Green Sells 20,964 Shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Julie Green sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $33,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,192.86. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Julie Green sold 19,663 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,281.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 1,468,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVVD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Form 4 filings disclose open?market sales (no new corporate/clinical announcements). The disclosures are routine SEC insider-sale filings rather than earnings or clinical-data releases. Representative SEC Filing

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

