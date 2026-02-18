Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) CFO Sells $30,281.02 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) CFO William Duke sold 19,663 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,281.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,168.74. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Invivyd Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 1,468,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invivyd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Invivyd

Here are the key news stories impacting Invivyd this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Form 4 filings disclose open?market sales (no new corporate/clinical announcements). The disclosures are routine SEC insider-sale filings rather than earnings or clinical-data releases. Representative SEC Filing

Multiple Form 4 filings disclose open?market sales (no new corporate/clinical announcements). The disclosures are routine SEC insider-sale filings rather than earnings or clinical-data releases. Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate size and liquidity context — filings show insiders sold a total of over ~220,000 shares across Feb. 17–18 (multiple executives, see items below). Today’s volume (?1.47M) is below the stock’s 3M average, which can amplify price moves on relatively modest buying or selling flows.

Aggregate size and liquidity context — filings show insiders sold a total of over ~220,000 shares across Feb. 17–18 (multiple executives, see items below). Today’s volume (?1.47M) is below the stock’s 3M average, which can amplify price moves on relatively modest buying or selling flows. Negative Sentiment: Jill Andersen — sold 32,771 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 34,939 shares on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show a double?digit percentage reduction in her holdings. SEC Filing – Jill Andersen

Jill Andersen — sold 32,771 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 34,939 shares on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show a double?digit percentage reduction in her holdings. Negative Sentiment: Timothy Edward Lee — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale reduced his ownership by ~12–15%. SEC Filing – Timothy Lee

Timothy Edward Lee — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale reduced his ownership by ~12–15%. Negative Sentiment: William E. Duke (CFO) — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~13–16% reductions in his holdings. SEC Filing – William Duke

William E. Duke (CFO) — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~13–16% reductions in his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Julie Green — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale trimmed her stake by ~13–16%. SEC Filing – Julie Green

Julie Green — sold 19,663 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 20,964 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; each sale trimmed her stake by ~13–16%. Negative Sentiment: Robert D. Allen III — sold 18,189 shares on 2/17 at ~$1.54 and 19,392 on 2/18 at ~$1.58; filings show ~12–14% reductions in his holdings. SEC Filing – Robert Allen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Invivyd by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,543,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,065 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at $53,809,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth $48,227,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,831,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at about $8,108,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

