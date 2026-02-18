Mike Slessor Sells 8,664 Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $815,628.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,348,036.04. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $1,005,289.28.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mike Slessor sold 7,669 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $432,224.84.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. 865,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.FormFactor’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore increased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

