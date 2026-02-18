SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony Recupero Sells 21,049 Shares

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Recupero sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $324,154.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 243,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,637.20. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SiBone stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,376. SiBone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in SiBone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiBone by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SiBone by 64,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in SiBone in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SiBone in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SiBone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

