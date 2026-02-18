Glenn Fogel Sells 550 Shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Fogel sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,093.72, for a total value of $2,251,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760,211.40. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $129.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4,269.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,771. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,020.54 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,057.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,201.54.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $6,100.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,171.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

More Booking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of $6.35B (+16% YoY) topped expectations and the company reported EPS near/above consensus, supporting the rally. Zacks: Booking Beats Q4 Estimates

Q4 results: revenue of $6.35B (+16% YoY) topped expectations and the company reported EPS near/above consensus, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Top?line strength and cash generation: gross profit and operating profit expanded, operating cash flow more than doubled — positives for margins and financial flexibility. Quiver: Q4 Financials & Cash Flow

Top?line strength and cash generation: gross profit and operating profit expanded, operating cash flow more than doubled — positives for margins and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Guidance lift: BKNG gave Q1 revenue guidance of $5.4B–$5.5B, above Street consensus (~$5.3B), suggesting continued demand momentum into the new quarter.

Guidance lift: BKNG gave Q1 revenue guidance of $5.4B–$5.5B, above Street consensus (~$5.3B), suggesting continued demand momentum into the new quarter. Positive Sentiment: 25?for?1 stock split: the announced split (shares distributed early April) improves share liquidity and may broaden retail demand.

25?for?1 stock split: the announced split (shares distributed early April) improves share liquidity and may broaden retail demand. Neutral Sentiment: Media/strategy coverage: outlets are comparing Booking vs. Airbnb and highlighting brand/AI initiatives (KAYAK) that speak to longer?term positioning but are not immediate earnings drivers. Forbes: Booking vs Airbnb Yahoo: KAYAK & AI Push

Media/strategy coverage: outlets are comparing Booking vs. Airbnb and highlighting brand/AI initiatives (KAYAK) that speak to longer?term positioning but are not immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Quiver flags substantial insider sales activity (primarily CEO and other insiders) over recent months — a potential sentiment headwind for some investors. Quiver: Insider Trading

Insider selling: Quiver flags substantial insider sales activity (primarily CEO and other insiders) over recent months — a potential sentiment headwind for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Mixed EPS reads: while several outlets report an EPS beat (~$48.80), at least one data vendor showed diluted EPS below some Street models — this produced short?term uncertainty for traders focused on per?share metrics. Quiver: EPS Variance

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.