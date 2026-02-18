Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Insider Jill Andersen Sells 32,771 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Jill Andersen sold 32,771 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $50,467.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 216,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,679.50. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jill Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jill Andersen sold 34,939 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $55,203.62.

NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 1,468,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Invivyd by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,543,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,065 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth about $53,809,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth about $48,227,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,831,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

