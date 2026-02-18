Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) CAO Sells 3,227 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $75,092.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,064.44. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 796,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -212.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.21. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 272,094 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Finally, ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

