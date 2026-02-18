Of New Zealand Super Guardians Acquires 860,000 Shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians acquired 860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,192,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,170. The trade was a 258.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,388. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.42) by $13.41. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 78,473.86% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. Analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 303,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132,792 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on LanzaTech Global from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

