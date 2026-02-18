Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) EVP Sells $1,508,287.83 in Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.89. 8,126,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $198.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

