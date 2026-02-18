Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Insider Sells 8,260 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) insider Jesper Christensen sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $192,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,296.97. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 796,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Genco Shipping & Trading

Here are the key news stories impacting Genco Shipping & Trading this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

