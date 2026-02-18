Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX) Insider Sean Mcnealy Sells 2,386 Shares

Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:ABX – Get Free Report) insider Sean Mcnealy sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $19,994.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,464,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,456,448.60. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Abacus Global Management stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,904. Abacus Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $868.02 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of -0.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Abacus Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abacus Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
