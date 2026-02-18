San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 87573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

