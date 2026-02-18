Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hinge Health (HNGE)

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Hinge Health was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 1/22/2026 – Hinge Health had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/22/2026 – Hinge Health was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Hinge Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Hinge Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2025 – Hinge Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2025 – Hinge Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hinge Health news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $683,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 789,902 shares in the company, valued at $35,995,834.14. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,654,440 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $79,016,054.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,240,770 shares of company stock worth $105,635,564 over the last quarter.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.
