Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hinge Health (HNGE)

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hinge Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Hinge Health was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/22/2026 – Hinge Health had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Hinge Health was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Hinge Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Hinge Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Hinge Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Hinge Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2025 – Hinge Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2025 – Hinge Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hinge Health news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $683,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 789,902 shares in the company, valued at $35,995,834.14. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,654,440 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $79,016,054.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,240,770 shares of company stock worth $105,635,564 over the last quarter.

Get Hinge Health Inc alerts:

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.