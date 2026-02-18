Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6%

ADI traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.37. 8,471,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,958. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.58. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

