Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 209,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 165,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Unigold Trading Up 13.9%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.53.
About Unigold
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unigold
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- This Company is Built to Monetize Today. Flexible for What Comes Next.
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.