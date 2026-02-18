Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 209,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 165,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.53.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

