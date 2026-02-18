Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.29 and last traded at $300.9250, with a volume of 192512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.29.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

