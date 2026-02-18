CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.59.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo?based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance?based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

