Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Short Interest Update

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,259,277 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 2,680,297 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 335,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,532.60. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 12,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 601,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,529. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

