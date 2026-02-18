Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.Tronox’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
NYSE TROX opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Tronox has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -9.76%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $3.80 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates and the market reacted bullishly; several outlets note the stock jumped on the topline beat. Tronox shares surge as Q4 revenue tops estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management gave forward-looking commentary meant to reassure investors: expected positive free cash flow in 2026 (driven by improving TiO2 pricing/volumes, lower capex and working-capital actions) and Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $55–$65M. This guidance is the main constructive takeaway supporting the rally. Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume ahead of the print (big increase in purchased calls) indicates heightened bullish/speculative positioning that likely amplified intraday upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentaries are dissecting key metrics vs. expectations (volumes, mix and adjusted EBITDA), which will drive follow-up analyst revisions rather than immediate directional clarity. Tronox (TROX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and regional snapshots summarized the earnings release and the slide deck — useful for detail but less likely to move the stock than the headline guidance and financials. Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were weak: a $176M net loss in Q4 (including ~$80M of restructuring/closure charges) and a GAAP diluted loss per share; adjusted results still showed an adjusted net loss. These large charges and continued GAAP losses are material negatives for longer-term earnings recovery. Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus (Q4 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share wider than expected and GAAP EPS miss), and margins remain negative — reasons for downward analyst revisions if trends persist. Tronox (TROX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO?) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO?, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO?, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.
Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.
