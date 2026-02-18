Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.Tronox’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Tronox Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE TROX opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Tronox has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -9.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,637,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,249 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,478,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 773,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tronox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 139,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $3.80 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO?) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO?, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO?, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

