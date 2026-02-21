Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 24,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

