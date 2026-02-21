inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 25,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

inTEST Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company’s offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

