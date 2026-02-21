CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9. 527,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,706,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 target price on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.47. The stock has a market cap of £18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.79.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production.

