Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.63. 780,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 689,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $1.659 dividend. This represents a yield of 698.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF
The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap. URNJ was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
