Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.63. 780,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 689,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $1.659 dividend. This represents a yield of 698.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,404,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,926,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap. URNJ was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.