Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £109.50 and last traded at £108.24. 3,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at £108.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 9,600 to GBX 9,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,700.
Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments.
