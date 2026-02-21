Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 2,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

