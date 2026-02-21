LQR House (YHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($15.75) per share and revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

LQR House Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:YHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. LQR House has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LQR House in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at LQR House

In related news, President Yilin Lu acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 2,000,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,483.30. The trade was a 372,439.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LQR House stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:YHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of LQR House at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

