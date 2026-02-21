PACS Group (PACS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4642 per share and revenue of $1.3830 billion for the quarter.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 772,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,433. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. PACS Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on PACS Group in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver acquired 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in PACS Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,250,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,010,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 785,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 617,124 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 545,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 579,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares during the period.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

