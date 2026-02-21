Immunic (IMUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1022) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 2,518,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,866. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,882,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,419,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 486,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

