Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0099) per share and revenue of $422.8360 million for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 100,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,957. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Calgary-based oilfield services company specializing in contract drilling and well-servicing solutions for the global energy industry. Through its fleet of land rigs and ancillary service equipment, Ensign delivers turnkey drilling operations, including vertical, directional and horizontal drilling, as well as completions support.

The company’s service offerings encompass a broad spectrum of well-intervention activities, such as coiled-tubing, snubbing, well testing, wireline, and production logging.

Featured Articles

